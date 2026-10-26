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‘Main Ram’ Song Is Out From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana
In Short
We have already witnessed the first look posters and promos of Ram, Seeta, Raavan, Kaikeyi, King Dasharadh, Jatayu and Manthara.
India’s most-awaited movie Ramayana is all set to hit the big screens on 5th November, 2026 on the occasion of the Diwali festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with promotions and post-production works. We have already witnessed the first look posters and promos of Ram, Seeta, Raavan, Kaikeyi, King Dasharadh, Jatayu and Manthara. And even the second trailer of the movie which was released a few days ago also took the expectations bar a notch higher with best visuals and VFX. Not to forget even Yash aka Raavan’s special promo also made us go aww and highlighted his rage and anger.
And now, the makers also unveiled the audio of “Main Ram…” song and once again stole the hearts with the soothing devotional song!
This post reads, “Main Ram 🏹A musical tribute. Full audio song out now.
Even Ranbir Kapoor as Ram looked awesome in the poster while Sachet’s vocals completely stole the hearts.
This movie also has an ensemble cast of:
• Ranbir Kapoor as Rama
• Ravi Dubey as Lakshman
• Sai Pallavi as Sita
• Kiara Sadh as young Sita
• Sunny Deol as Hanuman
• Yash as Ravana
• Arun Govil as Dasharatha
• Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
• Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya
• Sonal Jha as Sumitra
• Adinath Kothare as Bharata
• Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna
• Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
• Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha
This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.
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