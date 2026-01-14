Makar Sankranti brings back my happiest childhood memories: Niharika Chouksey

Television actress Niharika Chouksey, best known for her role in the popular show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, recently opened up about her fond memories associated with the festival of Makar Sankranti. Calling it one of her most loved festivals, the actress shared how the celebrations played a special role in shaping some of her happiest childhood moments.

Recalling the festive excitement, Niharika said that she and her brother would start preparing almost a week in advance. From buying bright, colourful kites to repeatedly requesting their mother to make traditional til–gur laddoos, the anticipation would build each day. She fondly remembered spending the entire festival flying kites from morning until evening with friends, describing those carefree days filled with laughter as memories she continues to treasure.

While expressing her love for the festival, the actress also highlighted the importance of celebrating responsibly. She urged people to avoid using sharp kite threads and instead choose eco-friendly alternatives to prevent harm to birds during the festivities. According to her, Makar Sankranti stands for joy, togetherness, and fresh beginnings, and she wished happiness, warmth, and positivity for everyone on the occasion.

On the professional front, Tumm Se Tumm Tak has been making headlines with new developments. Actor Ravjeet Singh has recently joined the cast, adding more depth to the narrative. The Zee TV show, which also stars Sharad Kelkar in the lead, has taken an emotional turn with Anu learning about Aryavardhan’s past marriage and the loss of his wife Rajnandini. This revelation strengthens Anu and Aryavardhan’s bond while intensifying Meera’s jealousy, bringing fresh tension to the storyline.