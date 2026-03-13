Malaika Arora launches lifestyle-first brand Maejoy

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has announced the launch of Maejoy, an elevated lifestyle accessories brand, co-created in collaboration with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra Jabong India Private Limited (MJIPL), the B2B wholesale entity of Myntra.

Conceived to bring together aspirational design and everyday accessibility, Maejoy makes its debut with a thoughtfully curated collection of over 250 styles spanning handbags and lab-grown diamond jewellery, two accessory categories that sit at the heart of modern personal style. The collection spans crossbody bags, structured shoulder bags, bucket bags, totes, workwear classics, backpacks and clutches, crafted in materials including synthetic leather, raffia, braids, satin, rhinestone and metallic finishes, among others. Alongside the handbag range is a line of lab-grown diamond jewellery featuring rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and tennis bracelets in silver, gold and rose-gold tones, set in 925 sterling silver bases with IGI and GCI certified diamonds.

Maejoy is a premium lifestyle-accessories brand that brings together iconic, high-fashion-inspired designs into everyday style. Built on the philosophy “The Joy of Being Me,” the brand celebrates individuality, confidence, and self-expression through pieces that feel both aspirational and easy to own. Guided by three pillars of Authentic, Empowering and Accessible, Maejoy reflects a modern interpretation of luxury that is inspiring yet effortlessly wearable.

On bringing Maejoy to life, Malaika Arora said, “Maejoy is a labour of love. Throughout my career, whether on screen, in business, or through my personal style, I’ve championed the idea that fashion should be empowering yet effortless. ‘The Joy of Being Me’, is a celebration of self and the brand aims to democratise the global fashion trends while offering women something that can extend the feeling of luxury every day, while being accessible, be it a lab-grown diamond or a perfectly crafted handbag. Myntra Jabong and Exceed’s expertise in building much-loved brands makes this a great ecosystem to bring my creative aspirations to life”.

Suman Saha, CXO, Head of House of Brands, MJIPL, said, “Maejoy brings together Malaika Arora’s distinctive style perspective with a strong proposition in the accessible yet elevated accessories space. We believe the brand’s fashion-forward designs and thoughtful positioning will connect strongly with discerning consumers”.

Afsar Zaidi, CEO, Exceed Entertainment, added, "Building celebrity-led brands requires a delicate balance of authenticity and market viability. Having successfully worked with Myntra Jabong in the past, it was easy working with them on Maejoy. Malaika is a rare talent who commands equal respect as a fashion icon and a savvy businesswoman. We are proud to facilitate this partnership that brings together her creative clout and Myntra’s brand-building excellence”.

Maejoy is available on www.myntra.com and the Myntra mobile app, bringing the brand to millions of consumers across the country.



