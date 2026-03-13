Malaika Arora Shines in Silver Gown

Malaika Arora has caught the eye of the media because of her stylish look at Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's afterparty after party for their wedding. The party was hosted in Mumbai and many celebrities attended it.

Malaika wore a sparkling silver gown. This became the highlight of the whole event. The gown was extremely shiny and was covered with sequins. That gave the dress a glamorous look. The dress was strapless and showed off her hourglass figure which made her look extremely good.

Her look was completed with beautiful accessories. She wore a necklace which had crystals and rubies. She also had a nice clutch bag to match with it.

Her hairstyle was simple and classy. She had left it open with gentle waves and a centre parting. Her makeup had winged eyeliner, blush and glowing highlighter. The makeup matched perfectly with her dress.

Even though there were many famous celebrities who had attended the party, Malaika was shinning through all of them.

Even though Malaika is 52 years old, her confidence and fashion for the party was out of this world. She looked extremely bold and glamorous in the party. Fans loved her look and support her a lot.