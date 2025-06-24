Malavika Mohanan wins prestigious IWMBuzz Award

Live
The beautiful and talented actress Malavika Mohanan has added another feather to her cap, winning the 'Stunning Personality of the Year' award at the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards held in Mumbai.
Recognized as one of the top platforms celebrating excellence in OTT and web entertainment, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards attracted widespread attention. Malavika made a striking impression on the red carpet, becoming one of the evening’s biggest highlights with her dazzling presence.
Currently, Malavika Mohanan is starring opposite Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab,' marking her grand debut in Tollywood. She captivated audiences with her glamorous appearance in the recently released teaser of 'The Raja Saab' and is poised to further endear herself to Telugu cinema fans through this highly anticipated project.