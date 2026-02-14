Malayalam actor Prem Kumar breaks silence on abrupt removal, questions govt’s cultural policy

Thiruvananthapuram: In a revealing social media post, popular actor and former Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Prem Kumar, on Saturday, spoke out about the abrupt and shoddy treatment he received when he was removed from the post last year.

His statement has sparked a fresh debate over the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI-M government's differential approach to cultural leaders.

Prem Kumar described how he was removed in October last year without any prior notice or formal communication, just a day before the announcement of the State Film Awards.

Despite overseeing some of the Academy's busiest and most high-profile responsibilities, including the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), jury deliberations for the State Film Awards, and numerous policy and organisational initiatives, Prem Kumar was unceremoniously dismissed.

"I wasn't even given a chance to thank colleagues or communicate with anyone before being removed," the former Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman wrote, expressing his shock at the suddenness of the decision.

His social media post highlights the stark contrast in how dissent and criticism are handled.

K. Satchidanandan, the acclaimed poet and Chairman of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, early this week repeatedly criticised the Kerala government and even opposed the continuation of further terms in office.

Yet, despite his outspoken stance, he continues to occupy his post long after his official tenure expired.

Prem Kumar described this as "a clear case of double standards or even superhuman privilege", noting that his own dedicated, honest, and hands-on service was discarded overnight.

The actor also reflected on his principled interventions during cultural programmes, including urging recognition for ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat while lakhs were being spent on international cultural conclaves.

He believes these actions may have contributed to his removal.

Prem Kumar's post has reignited discussion about fairness, transparency, and political influence in Kerala's cultural institutions.

It underscores the vulnerability of even celebrated personalities who demonstrate integrity, while others who act with similar boldness face no repercussions.

The episode has become a touchstone for debates on merit, accountability, and the treatment of dissenting voices under the current Kerala administration.