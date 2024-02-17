Malayalam Film with Hyderabad backdrop emerges as box office success

The Malayalam film 'Premalu,' set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, has become a box office sensation, garnering widespread acclaim for its content. The romantic comedy, directed by Girish A.D., features Nalsen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Despite not having prominent stars, the film's compelling narrative and positive word of mouth have propelled it to box office success.

From its initial release, 'Premalu' has consistently achieved strong occupancies, and with favorable reviews and audience support, the film has surpassed expectations. Trade estimates indicate that 'Premalu' has grossed approximately 26 crores, a remarkable feat considering its modest budget of 5 crores. The movie's success exemplifies the Malayali audience's willingness to embrace quality content, irrespective of the star cast.

Co-written by Kiran Josey and Girish A.D., 'Premalu' received acclaim from both audiences and critics. As it entered its second week, the film continued to witness increased occupancies, signaling its enduring popularity. Alongside Nalsen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, the movie features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, and Meenakshi Ravindran in significant roles.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner, 'Premalu' showcases the collaboration of talents that extends beyond on-screen performances. Vishnu Vijay composed the film's music, contributing to its overall success in capturing the audience's attention and admiration.