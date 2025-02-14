Malaysian music icon revolutionising reggae

In the same way as his masterpieces are anchored by lyrical hums, the name itself foreshadows the profound creative statement that follows. The fervent enthusiasm and persistent drive of its bearer are reflected in this name, which reverberates through the halls of creativity. The name is...Sasi The Don. And this is his exclusive interview with The Hans India!

The Malaysian singer starts the interview with that grunge in his voice — "Looking back is the notion, looking back at the journey I began in 2005. God, we’ve survived a pandemic like never before! As a result, regardless of whether we discuss policies, politics, governments worldwide, or the climate, everything is still moving in circles. We can see a lot of ups and downs, but ultimately, wouldn't it be nice to come to a track that is so refreshing? Santosham, as my most recent song's title implies, I really thought that sharing joy and celebration through this song can result in happiness." What about the reggae artist? We were quite curious to find out what makes him happy. He continues, "Oh, I'm happy because of my daughter! She transforms the sensitive mood into something genuinely joyful, regardless of how awful things are. At the same time, I want every song I release to motivate my audience! And I go above and above for those that make me happy."

The trailblazing artist in Malaysia's music landscape, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in reggae continues, "Another example of how an artist may transcend the boundaries of creativity is this song. It's similar to going back in time to when Apache Indian's reggae tunes had a significant Asian influence. He stood out from the others because of that! The introduction of technology in music is the only thing that has changed in the modern era, but listeners' interest has not. The addition of the Tamil language is what gives it my personal touch! And since these Tamil sounds are my ancestry, they hold great significance for me. Using whatever available method to discuss your heritage always makes you feel wonderful."

With a distinctive sound that blends infectious melodies, hypnotic beats and pulsing bass lines, he seamlessly infuses Jamaican patois and musical traditions into his unique style. "At a very early age, I was exposed to a variety of DJs, music producers and artists, and that too from all over the world," he also says in this exclusive interview. "I even used my music as a platform to highlight their culture. My greatest musical influence is A R Rahman, whom I recall hearing. I was first exposed to fusion music by him! And Kitaro—how can I forget him? The one with the renowned orinetior and a massive orchestra. He exposed us to Japanese tunes."

Speaking a little bit about his next record, which hasn't been made public. He tells us exclusively, "The upcoming song, "My Perfect Yard," symbolises where you're coming from, your home and your town—that's your yard! For example, I'm from Malaysia and I think it's a beautiful world. India, particularly the southern states, also plays a big part in my life and Indian cities have helped me even more to make a lasting impression in the music industry. Sasi The Don will be sharing something very personal with you all."

Let's now discuss a few of his noteworthy collabs throughout the years! Sasi has worked with worldwide musicians throughout his career, which has increased his appeal on a global scale. "I grew up listening to the iconic artists of the 1990s," he remembers. "Back then, I would listen to them on CDs and cassettes. This is where my true passion for music began. At one time in my life, I wanted the same musicians to be aware that I existed as Sasi The Don!"

Furthermore, we wanted to learn more about his well-known reggae flair. Responding to us in a very humble manner, the musician states: "I am among the 'few' artists that believed in reggae, but I can't claim myself a pioneer in this genre! I had never tried this type of music before, so I attempted something new. Do not anticipate a struggle tale here, gentlemen. This tune was actually made popular by Shaggy and Sean Paul. The father of reggae is Bob Marley! The advent of K-Pop has made it more difficult. The only genre that interests this generation of Gen Z is hip-hop. They are definitely competing with our genre!"

He is hoping to become more famous for what he typically does. He wants to use his music to tell amazing stories! Many of his contemporaries have came and gone, and he has witnessed their inability to maintain. He'd rather not be one of them. Although he occasionally take breaks from his profession, he has no intention of quitting the field. These days, it's also difficult to release a new song. Making music was a part of his destiny; it wasn't a coincidence. He wishes to leave a lasting legacy! How can it be a coincidence that he met every musician he listened to growing up? And we leave you to ponder this thought.