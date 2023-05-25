‘Malli Pelli’ will be entertaining along with high emotions says Pavitra Lokesh

Navarasaraya Dr Naresh VK’s golden jubilee project ‘Malli Pelli’ is creating huge buzz. Pavitri Lokesh is playing the female lead in this family entertainer with a unique story. Written and directed by mega maker MS Raju, Naresh himself has produced this film under Vijaya Krishna Movies banner. The film is all set to release on May 26. In this context, Pavitri Lokesh shared the features of the film. Let’s have a look into it.



After a long break, how did it feel to be the heroine again in ‘Malli Pelli’?



From the beginning of my career, I focused on roles, but I never thought of doing as a heroine. I was lucky enough to make two films with famous director Girish Casaravelli at the beginning of my career. Later, I started playing roles that I liked. Now again I am playing the main role in this. As Naresh said, if you think we are hero heroine, you can think in that way. It’s up to you how to consider.

How was working with MS Raju?



It was a beautiful journey. I did a movie called ‘Happy Wedding’ under the production of Raju. Now I am happy to do it under his direction. He thinks very youthful and trendy. This story is also presented in a trendy way.

Tell us few words about Naresh?



No matter how serious a matter is, Naresh takes it very lightly. I don’t have that quality. I even take the smallest things seriously. Naresh will think about this day. He wants to be happy with what he has today. Let’s make sure that tomorrow doesn’t come. I learned this quality from him.

Does society still look down on the word ‘Malli Pelli?’ What is your opinion on this?



Not only this, there are many rules in the society. But no one can fix anything in the society. They have their own thoughts and opinions. A few incidents happened in our case. As far as I am concerned, some people have misrepresented the situation. They wanted to destroy my personality and put a black mark on my career. It is very difficult to get out of this. If I am alone I should commit suicide or sit at home. The reason why I came out is because Naresh stood behind me. If I had taken one step back, the situation would have been worse. Naresh is very supportive.

What made you to be part of ‘Malli Pelli’?



I liked when MS Raju told this story. Naresh said that it will be good if we do it together. We both liked this movie and made it.

What will you say to the audience about the movie ‘Malli Pelli?’



There is very good music. We have presented the movie very well. The situation in the society was dealt with in terms of the story. A film with comedy, entertainment and high emotion. The audience will enjoy watching it very interestingly.