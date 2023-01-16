Mamata Mohandas Kick-Starts The Shooting Of Her New Movie Post Diagnosing With 'Vitiligo'

South Indian ace actress Mamata Mohandas needs no introduction as she acted with many young actors including Junior NTR in Tollywood. At present, she is busy with a handful of movies… Her kitty includes Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies and a few OTT projects too. It is already known that she was diagnosed with cancer twice earlier and with the right treatment, she battled it bravely and turned into a survivor. But now, she is diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder vitiligo. This makes her skin lose colour…

Mamata Mohandas who is an active social media user shared this sad news with all her fans through Instagram by sharing a few pics… Take a look!

In these pics, we can witness a few patches of her skin loosing the colour. She also wrote, "Dear sun, I embrace you now like I have never before.

So Spotted, I'm losing color…

I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze.

Give me all you've got..

for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

A few hours ago she also dropped another post regarding her new movie and shared her happiness with all her fans…

In this video, she is seen driving the car and is all happy as she is ready to kick-start the new movie. She wrote, "With New colors added to my everyday .. I shift my focus on the new year with vast new opportunities that await me to be at my best.. approaching every bit of it with a new mindset and renewed love.. all set for a new film in a new role.. with an almost childlike excitement to go to my first school day being a Monday.. All brand new.. but same old me 😁 I turn to the same old people I love.. that's you.. for some added love & luck!"

Hope Mamata also defeats this disease and is back with a bang!