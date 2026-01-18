Manaswini Balabommala set to makes a grand Telugu debut with ‘Kokkoroko’

Young and promising performer Manaswini Balabommala is set to step into Telugu cinema with her silver screen debut in the upcoming film Kokkoroko, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey. On the festive occasion of Sankranthi, the makers unveiled a special poster that quickly caught attention for its warm, rooted, and celebratory appeal.

The Sankranthi poster also revealed ManaswiniBalabommala’s first official look from the film. She is seen sharing screen space with senior actor Samuthirakani and other cast members. Though her role in Kokkoroko is a guest appearance, it marks her formal entry into Telugu films and has already sparked positive buzz within film circles.

Before entering cinema, Manaswini established herself as a trained and versatile performer with a strong theatre background. She has played prominent roles such as Jo in Little Women and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing. In addition to acting, she is trained in Perini Natyam, a traditional classical dance form, and has formal training in Carnatic music. Her artistic journey also includes devotional performances and anchoring major school events at Glendale Academy, highlighting her confidence and stage presence.

Kokkoroko is produced by Ramesh Varma, who makes his debut as a producer under the RV Film House banner. The film is directed by debutant Srinivas Vasanthala and presented as an anthology featuring five distinct characters revolving around the theme of traditional rooster fights.

Produced by Rekha Varma and KurapatiSireesha under Neelladri Production, Kokkoroko has wrapped up shooting and is slated for a 2026 release. With music by Sankeerthan, cinematography by Akash R Joshi, and dialogues by GV Sagar, the film promises fresh storytelling and emotional depth, making ManaswiniBalabommala’s debut a noteworthy addition to its journey.