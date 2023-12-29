Manchu Manoj unveils Kaushal’s ‘Right’ trailer

In the realm of the film industry, triumph is often reserved for those who weather the vicissitudes of their journey. Tollywood luminary Manchu Manoj, gracing the trailer launch event of 'Right,' articulated that Kaushal Manda, renowned for his stint in Bigg Boss, epitomizes this resilience. Headlined by Kaushal and Leesha Eclairs, the film is directed by G Shankar and jointly produced by Mahankali Diwakar and Lukalapu Madhu under the banner of Manideep Entertainments. The much-anticipated release is slated for December 30.

Manchu Manoj, attending as the chief guest, extolled Kaushal's ability to forge his path, establishing a devoted following. Commending Kaushal's indomitable spirit in the face of life's trials, Manoj expressed optimism about 'Right,' anticipating success by year-end. Reflecting on the trailer, he lauded its quality, foreseeing a triumphant reception. In a poignant aside, Manoj paid tribute to the late Vijayakanth, an esteemed actor, emphasizing his enduring presence in the cinematic legacy.

Kaushal, reflecting on his trajectory, shared that he entered the industry at 18, aspiring to carve a reputation as an actor. The turning point came after 24 years, with Bigg Boss propelling him to assemble a formidable support base. Recounting an eight-month nationwide tour to connect with fans, Kaushal disclosed their fervent wish to witness him as a hero, a dream realized through their unwavering encouragement.

Director Shankar underscored the meticulous script development following the acquisition of remake rights to a Malayalam film. Kaushal acknowledged the challenges of filming amid the pandemic, emphasizing the project's resilience. The event celebrated Manchu Manoj's consistent support and lauded Kaushal's unwavering commitment, drawing parallels to the steadfastness of Ghajini Mohammad. Additionally, the role of Kaushal's wife in supporting his professional journey was acknowledged, encapsulating the collective spirit of perseverance in the face of cinematic challenges.