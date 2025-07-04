Manchu Vishnu hints a prequel to ‘Kannappa’

Kannappa, the much-anticipated devotional drama starring Manchu Vishnu, premiered this Friday to an overwhelmingly strong box office response. The film, enriched by a grand scale and notable appearances from stars like Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar, has set a new benchmark, delivering the biggest opening of Vishnu’s career—an outcome even the trade pundits did not foresee.

Celebrating the film’s successful debut, the Kannappa team held a press meet in Hyderabad, where a visibly emotional Manchu Vishnu expressed his heartfelt gratitude. “I’m overwhelmed by the public and industry response,” he remarked, promising a grand celebration at the upcoming success meet. His brief yet sincere address captured the excitement of a film that has clearly struck a chord with audiences across the country.

When asked about the future, Vishnu was quick to clarify that Kannappa was always envisioned as a standalone story. However, he left fans intrigued by admitting that a prominent contemporary director recently floated the idea of a prequel that would explore the early life of Thinnadu—before his transformation into the revered Kannappa. Vishnu shared that while he initially laughed off the suggestion, he remains open to future possibilities if a compelling script is developed.

He also paid special tribute to Prabhas, noting that the superstar’s presence was a major factor in drawing audiences to the theatres. “There is no ego here; Prabhas’ contribution has given our film a significant boost,” he stated.

For Manchu Vishnu, Kannappa is more than just another release—it marks a turning point in his career. As he put it, “This Friday belongs to me,” hinting at a future where passion projects and meaningful roles take center stage, potentially even paving the way for a prequel that further explores the rich tapestry of devotional cinema.