Manchu Vishnu Supports Kingdom Movie, Slams Fake Review Culture

Actor Manchu Vishnu has shared his best wishes for the movie Kingdom, which was released in theatres on July 31. He posted a message on social media to support the film’s team, especially director Vamsi and actors Vijay Deverakonda and Satya Dev.

He asked movie lovers to go to the theatre and watch the film instead of listening to online reviewers. He said that people should not depend on what these so-called reviewers say.

Vishnu also said that he will soon speak more about this “reviewer culture” which he thinks is harming cinema. He ended his message by asking everyone to support good movies and wrote, “Har Har Mahadev” to show his strong feelings.

Many fans and people in the film industry are now talking about his message and the power of online reviews.