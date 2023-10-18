Mandali: First ever film on Ramleela

Actor Vineet Kumar known for his work in projects like ‘Bholaa’, ‘Garmi’, ‘Maharani’, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ to name a few is all set to feature in film ‘Mandali’ which is set to release on 27th October in theatres. Helmed by director Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film stars RajnieshDuggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal and Abhishek Duhan in prominent roles.”

Talking about what prompted to take up the role Vineet shared, “Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, my junior from NSD, narrated this story to me with such passion and enthusiasm that it inspired me to take up the role. I was really impressed by his honesty and sincerity in wanting to bring this story to the audience.”

Describing his character, he mentioned, “My character is an elderly man in the family who along with his son and nephew, had been performing ‘Ramleela’ plays for many years. But unfortunate circumstances led to a lot of criticism from the people, and he decided to stop doing the plays and disband the ‘Mandali’. However, his nephew, argued that the ‘Ramleela’ plays were a sacred tradition that should not be abandoned simply because of criticism. He also reminded his uncle that the plays were a way to bring the community together and teach people about the Ramayana. But later on, how things unfold when his nephew Pursottam takes a strong stand, and he also realizes that he should take a stand for the good.”

Sharing about the message this film conveys, he stated, “This story teaches us that we should always stand up for what we believe in, even when it is difficult. It also shows us that the power of one person can make a big difference. ‘Mandali’ mirrors the journey of a man and his struggle to uphold righteousness in times of diminishing social conscience and downfall of cultural and traditional values.”