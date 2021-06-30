Mandira Bedi's Husband, Filmmaker Raj Kaushal Passes Away At The Age Of 49

Bollywood's young filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away this morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. Filmmaker Onir confirmed the sad news through this Twitter page.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Neha Dhupia who is a good friend of Raj also took to her Twitter page and mourned for the loss Raj Kaushal.



Neha shared a beautiful group pic that had a few of her friends along with Raj. She also wrote, "Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can't believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj".

Even Tisca Chopra and Rohit Bose were also shocked after hearing this news and mourned for Raj Kaushal's sudden demise.

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn't with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

Rohit Bose Roy

Along with sharing a throwback pic with Raj, he also wrote, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… and just like that, he's gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair…

Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW!

We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came.

See you on the other side my bro…

Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE

@rajkaushal".

MandiraBedi got hitched to Raj Kaushal on 14th February, 1999 and the couple are blessed with a son Vir in 2011. Recently Mandira and Raj adopted a girl child Tara.

RIP Raj Kaushal…