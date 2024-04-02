Mani Ratnam recounts childhood cinema memories

National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam, celebrated for his illustrious career spanning iconic films like ‘Roja’, ‘Bombay’, and ‘Guru’, recently delighted audiences with nostalgic anecdotes from his schooling days during a Masterclass at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Reflecting on his childhood passion for cinema, Ratnam revealed a charming tale of sneaking away to theatres under the guise of group study with friends. He confessed, “Before I got into films, I was just a cinema-goer. I used to tell my parents that I'll be studying with friends, but instead, I would be in theatres watching a movie every Friday.”

Despite his initial casual approach, Ratnam’s interest in cinema evolved into a profound passion, catalyzed by a transformative encounter with Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece, ‘Rashomon’, at a film festival. This seminal work, renowned for its exploration of truth through multiple perspectives, left an indelible mark on Ratnam, sparking a newfound reverence for cinematic storytelling.

‘Rashomon’, a period drama hailed as a milestone in world cinema, introduced the innovative ‘Rashomon effect’ technique, captivating filmmakers across generations. Ratnam extolled the film’s enduring influence, stating, “The cinematic language of ‘Rashomon’ is so beautiful that it continues to inspire filmmakers to this day and will do so for generations to come.”

As Ratnam fondly reminisced about his cinematic journey, audiences were treated to insights into the formative experiences that shaped his distinguished career. His reminiscences underscored the timeless allure of cinema and its profound impact on individuals across generations.