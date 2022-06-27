Manso Re questions tax exemption for '777 Charlie'

Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai administration announced tax exemption for the Kannada movie, 777 Charlie, starringRakshith Shetty. After watching the movie, CM Bommai was in tears as it reminded him of his late dog, Sunny. However, a national award-winning filmmaker, Manso Re has written an open letter to Bommai, requesting him to re-introduce the system of complete entertainment tax-free benefits to all the films produced in Karnataka.

Although Manso Re welcomed the decision exempting 777 Charlie from SGST (State Goods and Service Tax), he questioned the government. "Declaring 100 percent tax-free is not new and this system existed before the BJP government was formed. All Kannada films produced in Karnataka were tax free," he says in the letter.

He further talks about how the legendary actor, Dr Rajkumar was against the decision of levying entertainment tax on Kannada films. "In the past, when the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ramakrishna Hegde wanted to levy an entertainment tax on Kannada films, Dr. Rajkumar firmly stood against this and also stated that he would give up acting and return to his hometown. Subsequently, Ramakrishna Hegde met Rajkumar to convince him not to take such a drastic step and withdrew the decision and exempted all Kannada movies made in Karnatakafrom taxes," he adds. Manso Re also spoke about a few movies including Pedro, Kolitaal, Dollu, DaariYaavudayyaVaikuntakke, Amruthamathi, Neeli Hakki and so on which are as significant as 777 Charlie since they represent humanity.

"No Kannada film producer, including those of 777 Charlie would want to go against Dr. Rajkumar's wishes but this plea is made with sincerity, keeping in mind the livelihood of many technicians, actors, workers, and the others who belong to the film fraternity. Requesting you to exempt tax for every Kannada movie, as it used to be earlier," he concludes.