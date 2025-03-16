"Manyam Dheerudu" on Amazon Prime

The film Manyam Dheerudu was released today on Amazon Prime. On this occasion, a success meet was held at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Public Library in Visakhapatnam, with MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao as the chief guest.

Produced under the RVV Movies banner, Manyam Dheerudu stars RVV Satyanarayana in the lead role. The film, which has already been released across the country and achieved success, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, along with Writers' Academy Chairman VV Ramanamurthy, inaugurated the event with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Speaking at the event, Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that Visakhapatnam is set to become a major film hub in Andhra Pradesh, with committees already working on this initiative. He also revealed that foundation stones have been laid for projects similar to Ravindra Bharathi, which will soon be accessible to the public.

The MLA praised RVV Satyanarayana for portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, emphasizing that such films are highly beneficial for today's generation and a must-watch.

Addressing the audience, producer and lead actor RVV Satyanarayana shared that he underwent training in sword fighting and archery for the role. He highlighted that the film showcases the heroic rebellion of Alluri Sitarama Raju against traditional norms, making it an inspiring watch for viewers.

He also expressed his happiness that the movie was released under SKML Motion Pictures and is now available on an OTT platform through the same banner.

The event was attended by former Visakhapatnam Deputy Mayor Dadi Satyanarayana, director Yad Kumar, GS N Raju, and several other dignitaries.















