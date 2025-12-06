CM Yogi hails Ram Temple as a symbol of peace and prosperity

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi, declared that the state has entered a new era of peace and investment, crediting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a turning point.

At the summit, Adityanath reflected on December 6, a date long associated with tension in Uttar Pradesh, noting that what once resembled a curfew-like atmosphere has now transformed into calm.

He described the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which he referred to as the “disputed structure,” as the removal of a “stain” and hailed the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict allowing the Ram Mandir as a landmark decision that paved the way for “lasting peace.”

The Chief Minister called the temple’s completion “the biggest achievement” of independent India, asserting that it has ended decades of discord and opened the doors for development. Adityanath emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is now “riot-free,” a transformation he believes has created fertile ground for investment and economic growth. He linked this stability to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, arguing that the state’s progress will be central to India’s rise as a developed nation.

“Peace brings prosperity, and prosperity strengthens faith in governance,” he remarked, underscoring his government’s focus on law and order as the foundation for industrial expansion. When asked whether the government’s agenda would extend to other disputed religious sites such as Kashi and Mathura, Adityanath responded cryptically, “We will reach everywhere, and we have already reached.”

His statement echoed the popular slogan, “Ayodhya to bas jhaankee hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai,” suggesting that the Ram Temple may not be the final chapter in the state’s religious and cultural revival.

The Chief Minister’s remarks combined political symbolism with economic messaging, positioning Uttar Pradesh as both a spiritual heartland and an emerging hub for investment. By linking the resolution of long-standing disputes to peace and prosperity, Adityanath sought to project his state as a model for national transformation.