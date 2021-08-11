Masaba Gupta oozes oomph in brown attire

Masaba Gupta raised the hotness quotient with her latest picture posted on social media. The designer-cum-actor posted a stunning picture dressed in a brown crop-top and beige skirt on Tuesday.

The picture is from her latest photoshoot, where she is seen dressed in a nude palette - brown crop-top and beige skirt.

Masaba dazzles in the brown coordinated outfit, as her gold accessories and brown lip colour complete the look.

Minutes after Masaba posted the picture, her friends from the film industry started dropping comments.

Malaika Arora wrote, "Love" with a fire emoji. Bollywood celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Uff nude is you!" Gul Panag commented, "Looking amazing Masaba."

Mini Mathur wrote, "Whattt??? Go away. No." Masaba will be seen next in the web series 'Masaba Masaba'