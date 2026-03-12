Masaba Gupta says she can’t keep up with ‘cool’ dad Vivian Richards

Mumbai: Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta recently shared a heartfelt and humorous tribute to her parents, saying she finds it hard to match their “coolness,” particularly that of her father, legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Masaba took to social media to post a video celebrating Richards after he was appointed as an envoy for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. In the clip, the cricket icon reminisced about his playing days, recalling a memorable moment from a 1976 match at The Oval where he scored 291 runs. Reflecting on the achievement, Richards spoke about remembering the historic innings and the excitement of revisiting those memories.

Sharing the video, Masaba praised both her parents, writing, “Why are my parents so damn cool? I can’t keep up. But I have a feeling my daughter will.” Her remark highlighted the admiration she has for Richards and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta.

During the conversation featured in the video, Richards responded modestly when he was described as one of the greatest batters in cricket history. He said he would not call himself that but appreciated hearing the praise from others. He also spoke about representing the Caribbean and the West Indies, emphasising the region’s long-standing connection with the Commonwealth.

Masaba, who was born in 1989 to Neena Gupta and Richards, has built a successful career as a designer and entrepreneur. She is widely recognised as the founder of the fashion label House of Masaba and has also appeared in entertainment projects such as the series “Masaba Masaba.”

Over the years, Masaba has frequently expressed pride in her parents’ achievements and influence. Her latest social media post once again showcased the warm bond she shares with them while celebrating Richards’ continued prominence on the global stage.