Mass Jathara brings weekend laughter

Gemini TV unveiled its new comedy show ‘Mass Jathara’ at Nexus Mall, promising high-energy weekend entertainment. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, the skit-based competition features comedians, influencers, and performers.

Judges Jani Master, Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi, with host Deepika Pilli, bring vibrant energy. Mentors guide teams through lively performances. The grand launch saw comedians entertain audiences, setting the tone for a fun-filled, family-friendly comedy extravaganza on television.