‘Mass Jathara’ release plans hit a roadblock!

Ravi Teja’s much-awaited action entertainer Mass Jathara has been the talk of the town ever since its teaser and promotional content hit the screens. The film, produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, stars Ravi Teja alongside the glamorous Sreeleela, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Originally scheduled for a festive release on 27 August 2025, coinciding with Vinayaka Chavithi, the movie was expected to make the most of the holiday advantage. However, fresh reports suggest that the makers may have to reschedule the release date. The reason cited is the pending completion of certain key portions, including the shoot of a couple of songs, which remain unfinished.

Adding to the delay, the ongoing industry strike has severely impacted production timelines, disrupting the makers’ initial plans. This unforeseen situation means the team might have to push the film beyond August. With September already crowded with multiple big releases, finding an alternate date is turning into a major challenge.

Fans of Ravi Teja, however, remain hopeful that the makers will lock a new release window soon, ensuring that Mass Jathara hits theaters with the same festive fervor it promised.