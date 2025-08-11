Live
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s 75th Film with Srileela to Release August 27
Ravi Teja’s 75th film Mass Jathara with Srileela, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, releases on August 27. Watch teaser highlights, cast, and crew details.
Ravi Teja and Srileela are coming together in Mass Jathara, the 75th film of Ravi Teja’s career, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Shooting is complete, and post-production is in progress. The movie will release on August 27, as a Vinayaka Chavithi treat.
The teaser, released on August 11, shows Ravi Teja as a powerful railway police officer and Srileela as a student. It opens with a murder case in a college, followed by Ravi Teja’s mass entry line, “Single… no background.” The teaser highlights his comedy timing, mass attitude, and energetic performance.
Director Bhanu has blended action and humor, promising fans a feast, especially in scenes between Ravi Teja and Srileela. A witty dialogue at the end, where Ravi Teja responds to a negative comment about the teaser with a Swiggy joke, adds to the fun.
The music by Bheems Cicerolio gives strong support to the teaser. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.