Mass leader Jagga Reddy’s film gets an official launch on Ugadi

Prominent public figure Jagga Reddy has officially entered the film industry, marking the occasion with the inauguration of his cinema office on Ugadi. His daughter Jayalakshmi Reddy and Bharat Sai Reddy led the ceremonial launch, while Jagga Reddy himself participated in the puja.

Jagga Reddy, who began his career as a student leader and rose to prominence as a state leader, is now bringing his journey to the silver screen. He will play the title role in a film based on his life, produced under the banner Jaggareddy. Pre-production is progressing rapidly, and to celebrate the office launch, the team unveiled a glimpse of the film, showcasing Jagga Reddy in a powerful mass leader avatar.

Speaking at the event, Jagga Reddy shared, “Director Ramanujam’s story resonated deeply with me. This is not a scripted character—it’s my journey, my struggles, and my triumphs. Audiences will see the real Jagga Reddy on screen.”

Director VaddiRamanujam emphasized the film’s essence, stating, “Jagga Reddy garu’s character is like a mirror—break it, and it becomes a weapon. This film will showcase his pivotal life moments alongside a compelling love story.”

Producer Jayalakshmi Reddy expressed excitement about bringing her father’s life to the screen, promising a gripping narrative that will connect with audiences.