'Master' producer gives clarity on film's release!

With Suriya's next film gearing up for a direct OTT release, there are speculations regarding Vijay's Master following a similar path. There are false reports doing rounds on social media regarding this film's release on the OTT platform. But, the film's producer indirectly hinted that they are still considering having a theatrical release.

"Been an year since we announced #Master. Still could remember the nervousness I had while tweeting it. Months of fond memories and loads of brisk work. If not for Covid, the situation would have been totally different. Nevertheless, the celebrations awaits once things settle." revealed the film's producer on social media.

With this tweet, he made a clarification that the celebrations await once things settle, which means that they are not looking at a digital release, for Master. Vijay and Malavika Mohanan play the lead roles. Vijay Setupathi is also a part of this film. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director.