‘Mayasabha’ trailer showcases a gripping political saga

India’s leading OTT platform Sony LIV is set to raise the stakes in regional content with its upcoming Telugu original series Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, premiering exclusively on August 7. Known for acclaimed originals like The Waking of a Nation and The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Sony LIV continues to expand its storytelling scope with this politically charged drama.

Set in the mid-1990s in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha offers a fictional yet compelling narrative inspired by real political events. The series delves into the fierce rivalry between two young politicians from opposing parties—Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (AadhiPinisetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao Madadi)—as they navigate the murky waters of power, loyalty, betrayal, and personal ambition.

Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, and produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under Hitmen &Proodos Productions LLP, Mayasabha also features Divya Dutta as IravatiBasu in a pivotal role. The trailer, launched today, offers a powerful glimpse into the series—opening with a political shake-up where the Chief Minister threatens to expel 35 MLAs and unraveling the tension-filled friendship between Naidu and Reddy.

With layers of political drama and personal conflict, Mayasabha promises to be a thrilling watch. The series will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, aiming to connect with a pan-Indian audience.