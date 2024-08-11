Meet Sadashiv Samal, the Man Behind the Excellence of “Filmy Galaxy”

Sadashiv Samal, better known as Shiv, is a name that's rapidly gaining recognition in the digital media landscape. As the founder of "Filmy Galaxy," an online entertainment portal that covers the latest in Bollywood and the entertainment industry, Shiv's journey is a testament to his vision and determination. Reflecting on his career, Shiv shares, “I’ve always believed that I was destined for something bigger. When I moved to Delhi from Odisha and started working at Batra Hospital, I began to realize that life had much more to offer.”

The spark for his future endeavours came during a break at the hospital, where Shiv stumbled upon a few Instagram pages. It was then that he saw the potential to shift his career towards something that aligned more with his passions. “That’s when the idea of creating something like ‘Filmy Galaxy’ started to take shape,” he recalls.

With ‘Filmy Galaxy,’ Shiv has created a platform that has become a trusted source for Bollywood enthusiasts. But his vision didn’t stop there. He went on to launch other brands like ‘Filmy Sitaare,’ focused on the hottest trends and classic hits in Bollywood, and ‘Filmy Volvo,’ which serves up the latest news from the industry. “It’s been an incredible journey,” Shiv says. “With our online entertainment networks, we’ve been able to promote content related to movie promotions, artist management, album launches, and much more.”

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, as these platforms have allowed him to collaborate with some of the most prominent brands in India and manage several Bollywood and regional celebrities. Shiv’s work in the industry also led him to co-found ‘Bollywood Chronicle,’ a news and media website that has quickly become a trusted source for entertainment news. “‘Bollywood Chronicle’ was born out of a desire to provide a reliable source of entertainment news,” Shiv explains. “The idea was to expand our reach and create a network of platforms that cater to different aspects of the industry.”

As he reflects on his accomplishments, Shiv remains focused on the future. “The journey has just begun,” he says with determination. “With ‘Filmy Galaxy’ and our other networks, we’re constantly exploring new avenues and innovations in the digital media space. My goal is to continue building on the success we’ve had and to push the boundaries of what’s possible in online entertainment. There’s a lot more to come.”