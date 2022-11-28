Mega honour for Chiru at IFFI

Hyderabad: Mega Star Chiranjeevi received the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' Award at the IFFI on Monday. Chiranjeevi thanked the IFFI, Government of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour bestowed on him. He said it was a matter of great pride for him that though he was born in a middle class family, by sheer hard work he had risen to the position where the Government had recognised his work and honoured him. Expressing gratitude to his parents, he said he was equally indebted to the film industry which catapulted Konidella Siva Sankara Vara Prasad as Chiranjeevi.

He has featured in over 150 films. He further said that apart from his parents and film industry, he was grateful to all his fans who had always extended maximum support to him and also accepted him again when he returned to the film industry after a stint in politics. He said initially he was not sure whether people would receive him as in the past or not. But the love and affection of his fans had not changed. He assured them that he will not leave them or the industry again. He said the cinema industry was one place where anyone with talent can grow and the sky would be the limit.