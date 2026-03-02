Mega Power Star Ram Charan has begun dubbing for ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan’s pan-India action drama ‘Peddi’ is racing ahead in its final stages, with the energy around the project peaking as the team simultaneously pushes promotions and post-production. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is slated for a massive worldwide release on April 30.

With Ram Charan beginning his dubbing sessions, the film has entered its crucial finishing phase. A behind-the-scenes video shared by the team shows the actor in a rugged avatar, sporting a thick beard and rustic styling, deeply immersed in matching his voice to the high-impact sequences on screen.

The video also captures a fun and candid moment between the actor and the director, with Charan teasing Buchi Babu for being more excited about every aspect of the filmmaking process. Their friendly banter reflects the strong creative chemistry that has shaped the world of ‘Peddi’.

While dubbing progresses, musical promotions are gearing up for their next big step. The second single, ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’, composed by Oscar-winning music director A. R. Rahman, will be released tomorrow. With ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ already creating a global buzz, expectations for ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ are sky-high.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the movie boasts an elite crew featuring cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla — all combining to build the film’s grand visual canvas.

With dubbing underway, promotions intensifying, and the second single arriving tomorrow, ‘Peddi’ is now firmly in its final and most exciting stretch. The anticipation surrounding Ram Charan’s never-before-seen role continues to rise, setting the tone for what could be one of the biggest mass entertainers of the year.