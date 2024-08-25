Megastar Chiranjeevi comes to the aid of senior film journalist Nagabhairu Subbarao

Padma Vibhushan awardee and Tollywood icon, Megastar Chiranjeevi, once again demonstrated his generosity and commitment to the film industry by stepping in to help senior film journalist Nagabhairu Subbarao during a medical emergency.

Subbarao was recently admitted to a corporate hospital after suffering from a severe fever, which later turned out to be a serious illness caused by a urinary tract infection. After four days of treatment, the medical bills mounted to nearly two lakhs, leaving Subbarao in a difficult financial situation. Unsure of how to manage the expenses, Subbarao reached out to Chiranjeevi, explaining his predicament through a short message.





In a remarkable display of kindness, Chiranjeevi acted swiftly. Within half an hour, all of Subbarao's hospital bills were settled. Shortly thereafter, Subbarao was safely discharged and able to return home.

Expressing his gratitude, Subbarao shared his experience with the media, highlighting Chiranjeevi's prompt and compassionate response. This incident is yet another testament to Chiranjeevi's reputation as a trouble-shooter in the film industry, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.