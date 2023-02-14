Megastar to grace Dhanush's 'Vaathi' pre-release event as Chief Guest.

Dhanush, a popular hero with a significant fan following in Telugu states, is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming bilingual movie "Vaathi/Sir," directed by Venky Atluri, and starring Samyuktha as the female lead.

As per the latest strong buzz, Megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to grace the pre-release event of the movie, which is scheduled for this week, although an official announcement from the "Sir" team is awaited.

The movie, which features prominent actors such as Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani, is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.