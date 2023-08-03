Meher Ramesh turns lyricist with ‘Bholaa Shankar’ for his favourite hero

Director penning lyrics for their heroes is quite common in Tollywood. Recently, Shiva Nirvana has turned lyricist for his next directorial, “Kushi,” which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He has penned lyrics for three songs in the movie and they were chartbusters.



Now, following the trend, another director Meher Ramesh, who is directing the Chiranjeevi’s“Bholaa Shankar,” has confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. So far, the makers have released 3 songs from the movie, and the 4th song, a rap number titled “Rage of Bholaa – Mega Rap Anthem,” is set to be released soon.

It was featured in the teaser and trailer and was written by Meher Ramesh and Feroz Israel. The song is performed by Asura and Feroz Israel, known as Nawab Gang. The release date and time for the song will be announced.

In “Bholaa Shankar,” Tamannaah Bhatia plays Chiranjeeevi’s love interest, while Keerthy Suresh plays his sister. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Surekha Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu were seen in important roles. The movie is produced by AK Entertainment, with MahatiSwara Sagar serving as the music director.







