Live
- BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
- G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
- Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
- Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
- AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
- Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
- Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
- Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44 pc to Rs 677 crore
- Gear up to enjoy a foot-tapping number with Raftaar's Illuminaughty
Just In
BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
Meher Ramesh turns lyricist with ‘Bholaa Shankar’ for his favourite hero
Director penning lyrics for their heroes is quite common in Tollywood. Recently, Shiva Nirvana has turned lyricist for his next directorial, “Kushi,”
Director penning lyrics for their heroes is quite common in Tollywood. Recently, Shiva Nirvana has turned lyricist for his next directorial, “Kushi,” which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He has penned lyrics for three songs in the movie and they were chartbusters.
Now, following the trend, another director Meher Ramesh, who is directing the Chiranjeevi’s“Bholaa Shankar,” has confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. So far, the makers have released 3 songs from the movie, and the 4th song, a rap number titled “Rage of Bholaa – Mega Rap Anthem,” is set to be released soon.
It was featured in the teaser and trailer and was written by Meher Ramesh and Feroz Israel. The song is performed by Asura and Feroz Israel, known as Nawab Gang. The release date and time for the song will be announced.
In “Bholaa Shankar,” Tamannaah Bhatia plays Chiranjeeevi’s love interest, while Keerthy Suresh plays his sister. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Surekha Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu were seen in important roles. The movie is produced by AK Entertainment, with MahatiSwara Sagar serving as the music director.