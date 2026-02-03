Michael Jackson biopic trailer released as nephew Jaafar Jackson steps into King of Pop’s legacy

Mumbai: The official trailer for the highly anticipated biographical film Michael has been released, giving audiences the first extended look at the life and legacy of pop icon Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the movie stars Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, marking his feature film debut.

The trailer traces Michael’s remarkable journey from his early years as a prodigious member of the Jackson 5 to his rise as a global superstar whose influence reshaped popular music and dance. It showcases iconic moments, including his groundbreaking performances and signature moves such as the moonwalk, as well as intimate glimpses into his personal life and creative process.

Michael is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham and Larenz Tate in key roles.

The biopic has already drawn significant attention online. The teaser trailer, released in late 2025, set records by amassing over 116 million views within 24 hours of its debut, making it the most-watched music biopic trailer in history and Lionsgate’s largest trailer launch to date.

Fan reactions to the new trailer have been largely positive, with many praising the casting of Jaafar Jackson — a blood relative — as a choice that adds emotional depth and authenticity to the portrayal of the King of Pop.

The film aims not only to celebrate Jackson’s artistic achievements but also to offer a layered portrayal of the man behind the legend, exploring his relentless drive, personal challenges and complex relationships throughout his extraordinary career.