Strengthening skill development initiatives for Chartered Accountants

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to strengthen academic and professional collaboration focused on skill development for Chartered Accountants.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director, IIM Kashipur, and CA (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI. The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Sambit Kumar Mishra, Deputy Director, ICAI; Prof. Kunal K. Ganguly, Dean (Development), IIM Kashipur; and K. N. Badhani, Dean (Academics), IIM Kashipur. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in designing and delivering customised training programmes, refresher courses, seminars, workshops, and research-oriented initiatives aimed at professional skill enhancement.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIM Kashipur will design and conduct collaborative programmes for Chartered Accountants in consultation with ICAI. These programmes will focus on practical case studies, market-oriented lectures, and scenario-based learning methodologies aligned with current industry requirements. ICAI will support outreach and promotion through its official communication channels, including digital platforms and publications. Participants will receive certificates upon successful completion of the programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi said the partnership aims to support continuous learning among Chartered Accountants by combining sound accounting practices with practical managerial and regulatory perspectives. He noted the important role played by the profession in maintaining transparency and financial discipline in the economy.

Prof. Kunal K. Ganguly said the MoU provides a structured platform for developing practice-oriented programmes aligned with the evolving needs of the accounting profession. He added that the collaboration would enable IIM Kashipur to contribute through executive education, applied research, and contemporary learning frameworks.