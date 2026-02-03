Aim to enhance collaboration between legal education and professional practice

Hyderabad: Mahindra University’s School of Law has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fox Mandal & Associates LLP to enhance collaboration between legal education and professional practice. Fox Mandal & Associates is one of India’s oldest and established law firms, and the partnership aims to provide students with greater practical exposure and a deeper understanding of the evolving legal landscape, particularly in areas influenced by technological change.

As part of the agreement, Fox Mandal & Associates will act as the title partner for the second edition of the International Tech-Law Moot Court Competition hosted by the School of Law. The competition will be titled the Mahindra University–Fox Mandal Tech-Law Moot Court Competition and will focus on legal issues arising from emerging technologies, reflecting the growing importance of technology-driven legal challenges.

Speaking at the signing, Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, said the collaboration would help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice. He noted that experiential opportunities such as moot courts, mentorship from experienced legal professionals, and hands-on engagement are essential in preparing students for a dynamic legal environment.

Under the MoU, Fox Mandal & Associates will contribute intellectually to the competition, including drafting the moot proposition and addressing clarifications, while the School of Law will provide academic and logistical support. The law firm may also sponsor awards in various categories and offer internship or placement opportunities to selected participants, subject to mutual agreement.

Saurabh Bindal, Partner at Fox Mandal & Associates LLP, said the firm views engagement with legal education as an important professional responsibility. He added that the partnership aims to support the development of future legal professionals by fostering stronger links between law schools and legal practice.

The agreement also предусматри active participation of Fox Mandal & Associates in the competition, with partners and associates serving as judges and adjudicators, and taking part in the final rounds and valedictory session, reinforcing practical engagement with students.