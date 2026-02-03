IIM K hosts Neev 2026 Chapter 2 on startup talent and workplace evolution

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted Neev 2026 | Chapter 2 – The Startup Conclave, focusing on the theme “Startup Talent Wars: Attracting, Retaining, and Empowering Gen Z & Gen Alpha.” The conclave brought together industry leaders, startup founders, and human resource professionals to discuss how startups and fast-growing organisations can respond to shifting workforce expectations and build resilient workplace cultures.

Discussions highlighted the changing priorities of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with speakers noting a strong preference for purpose-driven work, flexibility, continuous learning, and meaningful engagement over conventional incentives such as compensation alone.

Harsh Kumar Sarohi, Senior Vice President – Technology at TradeIndia, said young professionals increasingly seek clarity of purpose and mentorship. He emphasised the role of strong organisational values, leadership guidance, and storytelling in shaping long-term careers, while also underscoring the importance of soft skills such as conflict management, negotiation, and business communication.

Offering a startup founder’s perspective, Mukil Vannan, Founder of Kplor, observed that although the younger workforce is adept at using AI and advanced technologies, foundational skills such as communication, creativity, negotiation, and problem-solving remain critical. He advised students to focus on core competencies and meaningful roles rather than being influenced by job titles.

Shilpa Arora, Co-founder and COO of Insurance Samadhan, spoke about the growing importance of flexibility and work-life balance. She noted that younger professionals are more deliberate in career planning and value customer interaction, relevance of work, and long-term commitment.

From an HR leadership viewpoint, Sumedh Singh, AVP and Head of Human Resources at EPack Durable Limited, highlighted the analytical and technological strengths of the new generation, while stressing the need for flexible work structures, clear communication, recognition, and continuous talent development.

The session was moderated by Gokul Ramanan Radhakrishnan, Manager – Business Strategy at Medinous. Faculty members, including Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Prof. Utkarsh, and Prof. Deepak Verma, Chairperson – Placement and Corporate Relations, were present along with students. The conclave reinforced IIM Kashipur’s focus on industry engagement and preparing students for evolving workplace realities.