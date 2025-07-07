Ministers and cast lauds ‘The 100’ ahead of release

The 100, the much-anticipated high-octane crime thriller marking RK Sagar’s return to the big screen, is set for a theatrical release on July 11. Directed by Raghav Omkar Shashidhar and produced by Ramesh Karuturi and Venky Pushadapu under KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, the film has already generated significant buzz with its trailer and teaser.

At the grand pre-release event, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy praised the film, calling Sagar “a wonderful actor” who fits the role of a police officer perfectly. “This film is timely, impactful, and carries a strong social message about cybercrime. It will undoubtedly be one of the best films this year,” he stated.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu, also present at the event, lauded Sagar’s performance. “He delivers a powerful message through his acting. With thrilling and emotional elements, The 100 is a must-watch for families.”

Lead actor RK Sagar shared his emotional connection to the film and the team. “This project feels like a family function to me. From Pawan Kalyan launching our trailer to receiving blessings from Venkaiah Naidu and Sajjanargaru, the support has been overwhelming. The 100 is a film for every era, with a strong emotional core.”

Actresses Misha and Dhanya Balakrishna emphasized the film’s unique message and praised Sagar’s performance. Director Raghav Omkar highlighted the film’s gripping narrative and international recognition. The team hopes The 100 will resonate widely and emerge as a commercial and critical success.