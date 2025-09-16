Mirai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹53 Cr in 5 Days, Hindi vs Telugu Occupancy

Mirai has completed 5 days at the box office. The film opened well but faced a drop in weekday numbers. Here is the latest report.

5 Days India Net Collection: ₹53.10 Cr

Day-wise Earnings:

Day 1 (Fri): ₹13.00 Cr

Day 2 (Sat): ₹15.00 Cr

Day 3 (Sun): ₹16.60 Cr

Day 4 (Mon): ₹6.40 Cr

Day 5 (Tue): ₹2.10 Cr

Day 5 Occupancy (Sept 16, 2025):

Hindi: 15.27% overall (NCR 22%, Jaipur 29.5%, Mumbai 18%)

Telugu: 22.14% overall (Vizag 37.5%, Warangal 37%, Kakinada 42%, Mahbubnagar 68%)

Summary:

Mirai earned over ₹53 Cr in 5 days. The film saw a strong weekend but weekday collections dropped. Telugu regions are holding better than Hindi. Second weekend will be crucial.