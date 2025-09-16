  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Mirai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹53 Cr in 5 Days, Hindi vs Telugu Occupancy

Mirai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹53 Cr in 5 Days, Hindi vs Telugu Occupancy
x

Mirai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹53 Cr in 5 Days, Hindi vs Telugu Occupancy

Highlights

Mirai 5th day box office collection stands at ₹2.1 Cr, taking the total to ₹53.1 Cr in 5 days. Check region-wise Hindi and Telugu occupancy updates.

Mirai has completed 5 days at the box office. The film opened well but faced a drop in weekday numbers. Here is the latest report.

5 Days India Net Collection: ₹53.10 Cr

Day-wise Earnings:

  • Day 1 (Fri): ₹13.00 Cr
  • Day 2 (Sat): ₹15.00 Cr
  • Day 3 (Sun): ₹16.60 Cr
  • Day 4 (Mon): ₹6.40 Cr
  • Day 5 (Tue): ₹2.10 Cr

Day 5 Occupancy (Sept 16, 2025):

  • Hindi: 15.27% overall (NCR 22%, Jaipur 29.5%, Mumbai 18%)
  • Telugu: 22.14% overall (Vizag 37.5%, Warangal 37%, Kakinada 42%, Mahbubnagar 68%)

Summary:

Mirai earned over ₹53 Cr in 5 days. The film saw a strong weekend but weekday collections dropped. Telugu regions are holding better than Hindi. Second weekend will be crucial.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick