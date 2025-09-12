Live
Mirai Movie Review by Taran Adarsh: Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj Shine
Film critic Taran Adarsh reviews Mirai, praising VFX, emotional depth, and Manchu Manoj’s villain performance. A visual treat worth watching this Friday.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared his review of Karthik Gattamneni’s fantasy film Mirai on Twitter. The movie stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak and released this Friday.
Taran gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, calling it a “visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part.” He praised the VFX and the emotional depth of the story, adding that it is “definitely worth a watch.”
Highlights from the Film:
- The high-voltage interval block
- Action sequence at the start of the second half
- The grand finale
He noted some minor issues, such as forced comedy in the first half and a cop track that doesn’t add much to the story.
Performances:
- Teja Sajja impresses with energy and conviction
- Manchu Manoj shines as the villain, making the hero-villain clash the strongest part of the movie
- Supporting actors Jagapathi Babu and Shriya Saran were also appreciated
Taran concluded, “Mirai is a big-screen spectacle – yet another triumph for the Telugu film industry.”
Note: Review is based on the Hindi version of the film.