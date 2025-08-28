‘Mirai’ trailer promises a mythological blockbuster

After the roaring success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is back with another spectacle—Mirai, a mythological action drama set to release on September 12. Directed by visionary filmmaker Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film promises a grand blend of myth, mysticism, and action.

The newly released trailer introduces audiences to the journey of a humble young man destined to secure nine sacred scriptures and protect humanity from the destructive force known as Black Sword. When his mortal powers and even a magic stick prove insufficient, he draws courage and strength from Lord Rama, unveiling a higher purpose.

Karthik Ghattamaneni’s ambitious storytelling combines gripping narrative, powerful visuals, and breathtaking scale, enhanced by Manibabu Karanam’s impactful dialogues. The film’s final moments, revealing Lord Rama, are already being hailed as goosebump-inducing.

Teja Sajja transforms into a fierce “Super Yodha,” while Rocking Star Manoj Manchu impresses as the menacing Black Sword. Ritika Nayak plays a pivotal guiding role, with Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram adding further weight to the ensemble cast.

Technically, Mirai shines with Gowra Hari’s thunderous background score, Sri Nagendra Tangala’s production design, and world-class VFX sequences. The vibe-setting track Vibe Undi continues to dominate charts, further fueling anticipation.

With its epic scale, emotional depth, and mythological grandeur, Mirai is poised to deliver a theatrical experience that will leave audiences spellbound.