During the Super Bowl on February 9, audiences were treated to a new teaser for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," featuring Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 23, 2025.

The teaser showcases Hunt confronting a formidable artificial intelligence known as "The Entity," which poses a significant threat to global security. In one sequence, Cruise performs a daring stunt, hanging upside down from an airplane.

Initially planned as a two-part continuation of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," the film was rebranded as "The Final Reckoning" in its first trailer released in November 2024. This installment sees the return of Angela Bassett as CIA Director Erika Sloane, a role she last portrayed in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout."

The narrative picks up after the events of "Dead Reckoning," with Hunt and his team racing against time following a catastrophic train derailment. Hunt continues his pursuit of The Entity, an advanced AI capable of predicting his every action. If this technology is misused, it could lead to worldwide disaster. The teaser hints at Hunt's quest involving an underwater submarine and a perilous stunt involving a biplane.

Returning cast members include Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Grace, Esai Morales returns as the antagonist Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff is back as the assassin Paris. New additions to the cast feature Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, and Katy O'Brian.

Known for performing his own stunts, Cruise has previously scaled the Burj Khalifa and driven a motorcycle off a cliff. He acknowledged that his latest stunt was particularly challenging, stating, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "The Final Reckoning" is anticipated to be Cruise's final portrayal of Ethan Hunt. The film is set to be released in theaters on May 23.