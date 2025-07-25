Live
Mithoon unveils soulful single ‘Chandaniya’ from album ‘Master of Melody’
Renowned music composer Mithoon has released his latest single, Chandaniya, a soul-stirring track rooted deeply in emotional resonance. Featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra and penned by acclaimed lyricist Sayeed Quadri, the song is part of Mithoon’s introspective album Master of Melody.
Following the overwhelming success of Saiyaara, Chandaniya marks the second offering from the album and continues Mithoon’s signature style of minimalist and emotionally rich storytelling through music.
Speaking about the track, Mithoon shared, “2025 has been humbling. Watching people connect with my music has been overwhelming. Chandaniya is honest, introspective, and stripped to its essence — exactly the emotional space I always return to.” The music video, directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani, stars Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam. Their performances bring depth to the track’s quiet intensity, perfectly aligning with the song’s core message. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Chandaniya is now available on T-Series’ YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.
Mithoon, known for his minimalist compositions, reflected on his approach: “You can’t really deconstruct my songs. I believe the emotion is the identity of the song, and minimal programming keeps that essence intact.”
He credits filmmaker Mohit Suri — with whom he shares a 20-year working relationship — for influencing his creative restraint. “Mohit often approves my compositions just from piano renditions. He keeps my passion grounded, ensuring the emotion leads the music.”
With Chandaniya, Mithoon once again affirms his reputation as a master of emotionally driven melodies that resonate deeply with listeners.