‘Mithra Mandali’ drops a quirky love anthem for gen Z

Following the success of its teaser and the viral first single Kattanduko Janaki, the makers of Mithra Mandali have released their second song, Swecha Standuu. This light-hearted proposal track, composed by RR Dhruvan, promises to be a catchy and humorous addition to the film’s vibrant soundtrack.
What sets Swecha Standuu apart is its playful experimentation with broken-English lyrics and cheeky storytelling, co-written by RR Dhruvan and the film’s director Vijayendar S. Echoing the infectious vibe of Kolaveri Di, the song blends youthful energy with unconventional flair.
Sung by Dhanunjay Seepana and RR Dhruvan, the track brings a relatable charm that’s expected to strongly connect with Gen Z audiences. Its fresh musical tone and upbeat rhythm offer a glimpse into the fun-filled narrative of the movie.
Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works, and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, along with Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh.
With music by RR Dhruvan, cinematography by Siddharth SJ, editing by Peekay, and production design by Gandhi Nadikudikar, the film promises a stylish and entertaining ride. Mithra Mandali continues to build buzz ahead of its release.