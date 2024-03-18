MM Keeravani on board for Anupam Kher’s directorial debut ‘Tanvi The Great’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is stepping into the director's chair for his upcoming film "Tanvi The Great," and he has enlisted the talent of none other than Oscar and Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani for the project.



Taking to his Instagram, Kher shared a glimpse from the music session held inside a studio, where Keeravani can be seen immersed in his craft, doodling on his MIDI keyboard in front of a digital audio workstation. The composer is seen playing chords and humming a tune, while Kher applauds his brilliance at the end of the session.

Expressing his excitement, Kher wrote in the caption: "ALL DREAMS COME TRUE - Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times Oscar and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film ‘Tanvi The Great’."

He further added, "I have been a fan of him since I heard the song ‘Tum Mile DilKhile.’ Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for ‘Tanvi The Great’ has been a total bliss and blessing! Thank you for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho."

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, MM Keeravani expressed his excitement about being part of "Tanvi The Great." He said, "Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before."

Keeravani, known for his illustrious career, recently received global acclaim for his song "NaatuNaatu" from the film 'RRR,' which earned him both an Oscar Award and a Golden Globe award.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studio, "Tanvi The Great" marks a significant milestone in Kher's career as he ventures into the realm of directing, backed by the musical genius of MM Keeravani.