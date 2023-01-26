MM Keeravani, Zakir Hussain And A Few Other Eminent Personalities Are Honoured With 'Padma' Awards

It is all known that Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani bagged the prestigious Oscars 2023 nomination for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. Off late, he is also honoured with the third highest civilian award in the country 'Padma Shri' for his outstanding contribution to the music and arts field. Even legendary tabla player, composer, percussionist and music producer Zakir Hussain is also honoured with the 'PADMA VIBHUSHAN' award.



Including MM Keeravani, a total of 106 eminent personalities will be honoured with the 'Padma Awards'. The list includes 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. These prestigious awards are announced by the Central Government ahead of the 74th Republic Day.

Coming to Telangana, even spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Kamlesh D Patel aka Daaji, Modadugu Vijay Gupta (Science & Engineering), Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti (Medicine) and B Ramakrishna Reddy (Literature & Education) will receive the Padma Awards.

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

• Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)

• Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

• Zakir Hussain

• SM Krishna

• Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

• Srinivas Varadhan

PADMA BHUSHAN

• SL Bhyrappa

• Kumar Mangalam Birla

• Deepak Dhar

• Vani Jairam

• Swami Chinna Jeeyar

• Suman Kalyanpur

• Kapil Kapoor

• Sudha Murty

• Kamlesh D Patel

Padma Shri

1. Sukama Acharya

2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga

3. Premjit Baria

4. Usha Barle

5. Munishwar Chander Dawar

6. Hemant Chauhan

7. Bhanubhai Chitara

8. Hemoprova Chutia

9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)

10. Subhadra Devi

11. Khadar Valli Dudekula

12. Hem Chandra Goswami

13. Pritikana Goswami

14. Radha Charan Gupta

15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta

16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)

17. Dilshad Hussain

18. Bhiku Ramji Idate

19. C I Issac

20. Rattan Singh Jaggi

21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia

22. Ramkuiwangbe Newme

23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)

24. Ratan Chandra Kar

25. Mahipat Kavi

26. M M Keeravaani

27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)

28. Parshuram Komaji Khune

29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara

30. Maguni Charan Kuanr

31. Anand Kumar

32. Arvind Kumar

33. Domar Singh Kunvar

34. Risingbor Kurkalang

35. Hirabai Lobi

36. Moolchand Lodha

37. Rani Machaiah

38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi

39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande

40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane

41. Antaryami Mishra

42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa

43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal

44. Uma Shankar Pandey

45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)

46. Nalini Parthasarathi

47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti

48. Ramesh Patange

49. Krishna Patel

50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai

51. V P Appukuttan Poduval

52. Kapil Dev Prasad

53. S R D Prasad

54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

55. C V Raju

56. Bakshi Ram

57. Cheruvayal K Raman

58. Sujatha Ramdorai

59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao

60. Pareshbhai Rathwa

61. B Ramakrishna Reddy

62. Mangala Kanti Roy

63. K C Runremsangi

64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)

65. Manoranjan Sahu

66. Patayat Sahu

67. Ritwik Sanyal

68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry

69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar

70. K Shanathoiba Sharma

71. Nekram Sharma

72. Gurcharan Singh

73. Laxman Singh

74. Mohan Singh

75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh

76. Prakash Chandra Sood

77. Neihunuo Sorhie

78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy

79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin

80. S Subbaraman

81. Moa Subong

82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram

83. Raveena Ravi Tandon

84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari

85. Dhaniram Toto

86. Tula Ram Upreti

87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

88. Ishwar Chander Verma

89. Coomi Nariman Wadia

90. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

91. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)

Even MM Keeravani is all happy and shared a heart-warming note on social media thanking Government Of India for this prestigious honour…

Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 25, 2023

His post reads, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion".

Well, Keeravani's brother Rajamouli is also very happy with this honour and shared a pic along with his 'Peddanna' and showed off his love towards him…

Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JSNnivpRNq — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2023

His note also reads, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu.

MY PEDDANNA.

MM KEERAVAANI.

RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD.

PROUD!!!"

Congratulations MM Keeravani…