Mohan Babu files plaint against videos on social media

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu film actor Mohan Babu on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police stating that some unknown persons were posting derogatory videos on social media against him.

In the complaint, he said that some persons had made videos against him and uploaded them on YouTube.

The videos were also being circulated on social media for the last few days. In one of the videos, he said a man and his family were seen using unparliamentary language against him. The actor said that his legal advisor had already submitted links of the said videos to the police.

Based on the complaint, police booked a case under Sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the IT Act and initiated the probe.

