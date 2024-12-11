  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Mohan Babu Hospitalised After Clash at Residence; Police Seize Guns Amid Rising Tensions

Mohan Babu Hospitalised After Clash at Residence; Police Seize Guns Amid Rising Tensions
x

Mohan Babu Hospitalised After Clash at Residence; Police Seize Guns Amid Rising Tensions

Highlights

Actor Mohan Babu has been admitted to Continental Hospital following a clash at his Jalpalli residence.

Film actor Mohan Babu has been admitted to the hospital following a clash at his residence in Jalpalli. He has been taken to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors are currently treating him.

Mohan Babu is accompanied by his elder son, Vishnu. It is expected that the hospital will release a health bulletin regarding Mohan Babu's condition after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear before the Rachakonda CP today in connection with a family dispute.

Meanwhile, due to the heightened tensions, the police have increased their vigilance. The police have seized Mohan Babu's licensed firearms.

On the orders of higher authorities, the Filmnagar police took possession of the guns. A large police presence has been deployed at Mohan Babu's residence.

Several journalists are protesting against Mohan Babu after an alleged attack on the media. They have gathered at his house to demand an apology for the attack on journalists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick