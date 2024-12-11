Mohan Babu Hospitalised After Clash at Residence; Police Seize Guns Amid Rising Tensions

Film actor Mohan Babu has been admitted to the hospital following a clash at his residence in Jalpalli. He has been taken to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors are currently treating him.

Mohan Babu is accompanied by his elder son, Vishnu. It is expected that the hospital will release a health bulletin regarding Mohan Babu's condition after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear before the Rachakonda CP today in connection with a family dispute.

Meanwhile, due to the heightened tensions, the police have increased their vigilance. The police have seized Mohan Babu's licensed firearms.

On the orders of higher authorities, the Filmnagar police took possession of the guns. A large police presence has been deployed at Mohan Babu's residence.

Several journalists are protesting against Mohan Babu after an alleged attack on the media. They have gathered at his house to demand an apology for the attack on journalists.