Mohanlal-Suchitra Love Story: When An Actor Married His Fan! 

The most liked star couple of Malayalam film industry liked by millions of fans are famous actor Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra. Suchitra is the daughter of senior producer Balaji. Suchitra always keeps away from media glare in spite of being wife of a celebrity.

It is very rare to see her in public. But recently, she was papped by the media when she attended the Muhurat of Mohanlal's debut directorial much to the surprise of people around. We would like to give some snippets of the love story of the couple who have spent about 32 years of married life!

The duo got married in the year 1988, and have been leading a happily married life since then. The couple got married as per customs and has proved to be an ideal pair for youngsters to follow. But we have some interesting facts to share about how these two came together. We believe that Suchitra hated Mohanlal to the core after she watched several movies of the actor playing villain roles. She used to get angry whenever she saw him on the screen. Later, she realised that if one hates him for this acting it shows that actor has paid full justice to his character.

Gradually, Suchitra started sending greetings to the actor after she started to like him. Suchitra developed special liking for Mohanlal. She met him for the first time as an ardent fan of the actor. Later, they met through a common friend and became close friends, and post this their friendship, the relationship blossomed into love and the couple decided to get married. However, it was not a cake walk for them as their horoscopes didn't match well, and hence both the families didn't agree to this alliance.

But later, they realised that this happened due to the mistake of a person who wrote their horoscopes. Mohan Lal and Suchitra tied the knot on April 28 in the year 1988, after both the families gave a green signal to their marriage. They got hitched at Mohanlal's home town, Mudavanmugal.

The couple have a son named Pranav Mohanlal and a daughter named Vismaya. Pranav was seen as a child artist in earlier days. He entered Mollywood as a lead actor in the year 2018. Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya recently returned from abroad after finishing her higher studies. She keeps writing stories, and poems and now she is gearing up to release her first book. Both Suchitra and her daughter spoke in front of the media during the film Muhurat. Both of them regarded this as the most precious moment of their lives. We hear that Bollywood superstar Amithabh Bachan too has sent his best wishes to Mohan Lal on the occasion of his debut venture.